2021 NBA Draft: 5 Late-Bloomer Prospects on the Rise

Draft ceiling: Late first round

The list of junior college players-turned-NBA pros could expand in 2021. Chris Duarte, the 2019 NJCAA Player of the Year, has surfaced as a legitimate pro prospect this season in Oregon, now that's he's averaging 18.4 points per game on 45.6 percent shooting from three with the fifth-highest box plus-minus in the country.

The noise is getting louder by the week, too, as Duarte is coming off three consecutive games with at least 23 points.

Easy to overlook because of a lack of athleticism and creativity, the 6'6" 2-guard is making his NBA case with valued skills and intangibles that are easy to envision carrying over.

With 31 threes in 11 games, Duarte is becoming a proven shot-maker and has the size, mechanics and an 87.1 free-throw percentage that suggest the shooting will translate. Aside from the spot-up makes, he's hit enough early jumpers off the dribble (10) and screens (5) for scouts to envision a more useful, multidimensional shooter.

And though not the most crafty ball-handler, he picks his spots wisely as a line-driver, using his first step and strength to attack through contact and get to the rack. Even though he lacks bounce, Duarte's a physical finisher below the rim.

Defensively, he's tough and intense. He forces turnovers and plays with visible effort. He's registering a fantastic 4.2 steal percentage while blocking 11 shots in 11 games—impressive for a guard or wing.

Everything about Duarte's tools, shooting and competitive demeanor screams potential NBA role player, just as former teammate Payton Pritchard's game did last season. Duarte isn't the same caliber of playmaker, which could make it tougher for him to crack the first round.

But with Oregon ranked and winning games, and Duarte a driving force behind the team's success, an NBA franchise could buy the idea that he can be a plug-and-play three-and-D pick.