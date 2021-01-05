2021 NBA Draft Big Board: Updated Top 50 Players

4 of 14

Michael Thomas/Associated Press

20. Day'Ron Sharpe (North Carolina, C, Freshman)

Sharpe mixes old school with new school, standing out for his physical play and activity around the basket and terrific passing skills. He struggles to score in the post, and he hasn't shot much from outside, but he's coming off a 25-point game against Notre Dame that highlighted his effective power and motor.

19. Alperen Sengun (Besiktas, C, 2002)

Sengun's breakout year looks more legitimate by the game, with the 18-year-old Turkish big man still second in scoring in the Basketball Super League. His game doesn't scream modern NBA center, but he's effective at what he does well in the post, and he's flashed enough fluidity on his face-up moves and finishes on drives from outside the paint. He's averaging 11.0 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game and shooting 81.2 percent on free throws, so it's becoming easier to buy his tools and instincts for defense and offensive touch.

18. Josh Christopher (Arizona State, SG, Freshman)

An advanced self-creator and scorer, Christopher is averaging 16.9 points per game with 60.7 percent shooting inside the arc, wowing with an ability to slash and hit contested mid-range jumpers. It's worth monitoring whether he can sustain this level of efficiency or if he's able to start hitting threes (6-of-26), something he's struggled to do through seven games.

17. Greg Brown (Texas, PF, Freshman)

The highlights outweigh the lowlights for Brown, who is raw but unique athletically and has encouraging shooting touch that he hasn't been shy with. Fouls, turnovers and unreliable offensive execution prevent him from playing a full-time role at Texas, but per 40 minutes, Brown is averaging 23.2 points, 14.4 rebounds, 2.7 blocks and 2.4 threes.

16. Corey Kispert (Gonzaga, SF, Senior)

Kispert's shooting and efficiency are good enough for scouts to overlook his limitations as a creator and athlete. Though his production has come against mostly inferior competition, he is putting together a historic statistical profile, averaging 21.6 points per game with 75.8 percent shooting inside the arc, 50.8 percent shooting from three and 87.9 percent shooting from the free-throw line (with 22 assists to nine turnovers).

15. Jaden Springer (Tennessee, PG/SG, Freshman)

Coming off Tennessee's bench, Springer has been super efficient (64.6 true shooting percentage), taking and converting balanced shots inside the arc while making jumpers (7-of-10 3PT) when they're available in rhythm. Teams may have trouble seeing a primary point guard because of his lack of explosiveness and wiggle, but his decision-making, execution, shooting and defense appear strong, and he's one of the youngest players in the country. His 12.1 box plus-minus ranks first among the freshmen in our top 50.

14. James Bouknight (Connecticut, PG/SG, Sophomore)

Bouknight has flashed exciting scoring potential, which is fueled mostly by his pull-up game (11-of-22), though he's also found success off the ball with cuts and dribble handoffs. He hasn't shown much as a playmaker (1.8 assists in 34.0 minutes per game), but teams will value his ability to create and make shots as a 6'5" guard.

13. Kai Jones (Texas, PF/C, Sophomore)

Expect inconsistency, but flashes could propel Jones into the lottery discussion. He just delivered more against Kansas (12 points in 23 minutes) over the weekend, when the athletic 6'11", 218-pounder hit a pair of threes while continuing to showcase his mobility and coordination at both ends.

12. Usman Garuba (Real Madrid, C, 2002)

In 23 minutes Saturday, Garuba finished with 12 points, nine rebounds, four steals and a three-pointer against Iberostar Tenerife. An outstanding defender with a motor and passing IQ, he's starting to come alive offensively with his shot and tools around the basket.

11. Jalen Johnson (Duke, PF, Freshman)

It's been almost a month since Johnson's foot injury, and scouts remain eager to learn more about his shooting and half-court scoring. But he has their attention with his toned 6'9" frame, ability to play off the dribble, athleticism around the basket and defensive versatility.