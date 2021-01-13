    Warriors vs. Suns, Wizards vs. Pistons Games on Friday Postponed

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IIIJanuary 14, 2021

    The court floor and league logo are shown after Game 3 of the NBA basketball Western Conference final between the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

    As the Washington Wizards and Phoenix Suns undergo contact tracing in accordance with the league's health and safety protocols, Friday's scheduled games between the Wizards and Detroit Pistons and Suns and Golden State Warriors have been postponed.

    The league announced the changes Wednesday and said that neither team would be able to meet the league's minimum of eight available players.

    Phoenix was supposed to play the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday, but that game was called off earlier in the day.

    The Suns were undergoing contact tracing following their Monday game against the Washington Wizards. Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, members of the Wizards have tested positive for the virus.

    Phoenix and Washington are far from the only teams impacted by COVID-19 throughout the league. The Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat and Dallas Mavericks have also had to reevaluate amid the pandemic.

    Boston star Jayson Tatum was sidelined Saturday for a 10-14 day quarantine, and they had seven players going through the league's health and safety protocols. With two other players out with injuries, the Celtics have had to cancel three consecutive games.

    Philadelphia played Saturday with seven players, and the Miami Heat will take the court with the minimum of eight players against Philadelphia on Thursday.

    New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson is out Wednesday against the Los Angeles Clippers as he moves through the league's health and safety protocol.

    On Wednesday, the league announced that 16 players had tested positive for COVID-19 in one week.

