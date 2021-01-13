Bears GM Says 'Everything Is On the Table' as Bears Seek Answers at QB

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

The Chicago Bears have major questions at quarterback, and general manager Ryan Pace said "everything is on the table" when it comes to addressing the position this offseason, per Jeff Dickerson of ESPN.

"As far as the plan at quarterback, to get to where we want to go, we definitely need more out of that position," Pace said Wednesday.

Perhaps the biggest problem for the Bears is that Pace will be the one making those decisions.

He traded up to select Mitchell Trubisky No. 2 overall ahead of the likes of Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson in the 2017 draft. He also brought in Mike Glennon and traded for Nick Foles during his tenure, neither of whom played up to expectations or delivered anything resembling consistency.

Trubisky may not be back in Chicago next season given Pace's comments and the fact the Bears declined his fifth-year option. That would leave Foles as the only quarterback under contract for 2021, meaning the position figures to be a priority in the draft or free agency.

Trubisky started the 2020 season under center but lost his spot to Foles during a Week 3 game against the Atlanta Falcons. Foles led a dramatic comeback but eventually lost his spot due to poor play and an injury he suffered against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 10.

Chicago went 3-3 in the final six games with Trubisky back under center and made the playoffs at 8-8, just to lose to the New Orleans Saints 21-9 in the Wild Card Round.

The offense didn't find the end zone until the game was already decided, underscoring its inability to match the team's strong defense.

Apparently, "everything is on the table" when it comes to a 2021 solution.