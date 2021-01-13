WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from January 13

1 of 2

NXT wasted no time getting to the action. As soon as the opening video was over, LeRae and Blackheart came out for the opening match.

They immediately began using a quick pace and seemed evenly matched until Blackheart took her down into a short-arm scissor submission.

Indi Hartwell cheered on LeRae from ringside as she began to fight back. They took the fight out of the ring and Blackheart hit a jumping knee from the steel steps. A distraction from Hartwell allowed The Poison Pixie to take control.

They traded the upper hand several times but neither competitor could put the other away until LeRae hit a swinging neckbreaker from the middle turnbuckle for the pin. Hartwell provided another distraction to give her the win.

Grade: B

Analysis

Blackheart and LeRae are both known as risk-takers, so it was no surprise when they started flying around the ring to take each other out.

Even with a tiny crowd in attendance, you can tell the fans love Blackheart. LeRae played a good heel but it was the girl with the green hair who stood out for most of the match.

Hartwell did a good job as LeRae's enforcer at ringside but it would be nice to get a few more segments that let us get to know her character better.

Overall, this was a good way to kick off the action for the night. Blackheart will easily recover from this loss.