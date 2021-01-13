WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from January 13

WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from January 13January 14, 2021
While AEW continued to celebrate the new year this week, NXT kicked off the 2021 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic on Wednesday's show.
The tournament will feature new and existing teams competing in matches over the next several weeks before the final two teams fight for the coveted trophy.
Adam Cole and Roderick Strong of The Undisputed Era took on Breezango while The Grizzled Young Veterans battled Ever-Rise.
We also saw NXT's top couple in action when Candice LeRae faced Shotzi Blackheart and Johnny Gargano battled Dexter Lumis.
Let's take a look at everything that happened on this week's show.
Shotzi Blackheart vs. Candice LeRae
NXT wasted no time getting to the action. As soon as the opening video was over, LeRae and Blackheart came out for the opening match.
They immediately began using a quick pace and seemed evenly matched until Blackheart took her down into a short-arm scissor submission.
Indi Hartwell cheered on LeRae from ringside as she began to fight back. They took the fight out of the ring and Blackheart hit a jumping knee from the steel steps. A distraction from Hartwell allowed The Poison Pixie to take control.
They traded the upper hand several times but neither competitor could put the other away until LeRae hit a swinging neckbreaker from the middle turnbuckle for the pin. Hartwell provided another distraction to give her the win.
Grade: B
Analysis
Blackheart and LeRae are both known as risk-takers, so it was no surprise when they started flying around the ring to take each other out.
Even with a tiny crowd in attendance, you can tell the fans love Blackheart. LeRae played a good heel but it was the girl with the green hair who stood out for most of the match.
Hartwell did a good job as LeRae's enforcer at ringside but it would be nice to get a few more segments that let us get to know her character better.
Overall, this was a good way to kick off the action for the night. Blackheart will easily recover from this loss.
The Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Ever-Rise
The first round of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic began with Ever-Rise taking on The Grizzled Young Veterans.
Zack Gibson took control right away and brought in James Drake to keep the pressure on. Chase Parker yanked Drake down by his hair to turn the tables. Gibson had to calm Drake down so he wouldn't get the team disqualified.
Gibson came in and hit Matt Martel on the apron before turning his attention back to Parker. The GYV spent the next few minutes putting Parker through the wringer.
Martel finally got the hot tag and went after both opponents with a flurry of strikes. Both teams participated in a sequence of double-team moves that led to Gibson and Drake hitting their finisher for the win.
Grade: B-
Analysis
This was a fast-paced match with some solid tag team wrestling but the last couple of minutes had a little too much going on at once.
A few tag team spots in a row is fine but once the referee steps aside and just lets everyone be in the ring as much as they want, it becomes too chaotic.
Other than that, this was a fun bout. The Grizzled Young Veterans continue to impress with every outing but Ever-Rise could use a little fine-tuning.