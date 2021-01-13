    AEW Dynamite Awards: Full List of Nominees and B/R App Live Stream Information

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJanuary 13, 2021

    Credit: AEW

    Bleacher Report and All Elite Wrestling announced the inaugural AEW Dynamite Awards on Wednesday, which are set to be hosted on the B/R app Jan. 27 at 7 p.m. ET.

    The awards show will honor the best and most viral moments from the past year. Fans can begin voting on the honors at AEWAwards.com beginning Wednesday.

    Shaquille O'Neal, Bert Kreischer, Chael Sonnen, Curtis Granderson, Camille Kostek, Kevin Heffernan, Steve Lemme, Ron Funches, Danielle Fishel Karp and Jensen Karp are set to be presenters at the ceremony, which will be held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Here is a look at all the award categories and nominees. 

    2021 AEW Dynamite Awards Categories

    Best Moment on the Mic

    MJF "We Deserve Better" Speech 

    Video Play Button
    Cody Rhodes accepts Dog Collar Match 

    Jon Moxley accepts Inner Circle Invitation 

    Brandi Rhodes confronts Jade Cargill 

    Orange Cassidy Debates Chris Jericho 

    Biggest Surprise

    Matt Hardy's Debut 

    Jake the Snake Roberts confronts Cody

    Brodie Lee arrives as The Exalted One 

    Sting's AEW Debut 

    Miro revealed as Best Man 

    Breakout Star – Male

    Orange Cassidy 

    Darby Allin 

    Eddie Kingston 

    John Silver 

    Breakout Star – Female

    Hikaru Shida 

    Anna Jay 

    Tay Conti 

    Big Swole 

    Penelope Ford 

    Biggest Beatdown

    Inner Circle jumps Orange Cassidy 

    Dark Order attacks Nightmare Family 

    Nyla Rose puts Riho + Shida through tables 

    Brian Cage sneak attacks Jon Moxley 

    The Nightmare Family and Inner Circle brawl 

    High Flyer Award

    Rey Fenix 

    Marq Quen 

    Nick Jackson 

    PAC 

    Hardest Moment to Clean Up After

    Orange Cassidy drops orange juice on The Inner Circle

    The Parking Lot Brawl 

    The Bunkhouse Match 

    Big Swole dumps garbage on Dr. Britt Baker

     

    Biggest WTF Moment 

    Cody Rhodes steel cage moonsault 

    Sammy Guevara hit by golf cart 

    Kenny Omega wins AEW World Championship and walks out of AEW

    Bloody Dr. Britt Baker vs. Hikaru Shida 

    Young Bucks frog splash off the stadium railing 

    LOL Award 

    Jericho + MJF: Le Dinner Debonair 

    Britt Baker waxes Tony Schiavone

    Young Bucks kick MJF into a pool  

    Inner Circle Vegas Trip 

    Best Twitter Follow 

    MJF 

    Orange Cassidy 

    Dr. Britt Baker 

    Nyla Rose 

    Bleacher Report PPV Moment of the Year 

    Stadium Stampede 

    Moxley wins AEW Championship 

    Shida wins AEW Women’s Championship 

    Omega + Page defeat The Young Bucks 

    Darby Allin wins TNT Title from Cody 

    • The Young Bucks win AEW Tag Team title

    Fans will be able to follow along and comment on the ceremony as its presented on the B/R app. 

    Don't be surprised if some of AEW's favorites begin lobbying for fan votes in the next two episodes of Dynamite ahead of the ceremony. We all know how MJF enjoys carrying around his New York Times plaque; he might need a whole trophy case if he walks away with all the Dynamite awards. 

