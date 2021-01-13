AEW Dynamite Awards: Full List of Nominees and B/R App Live Stream Information

Credit: AEW

Bleacher Report and All Elite Wrestling announced the inaugural AEW Dynamite Awards on Wednesday, which are set to be hosted on the B/R app Jan. 27 at 7 p.m. ET.

The awards show will honor the best and most viral moments from the past year. Fans can begin voting on the honors at AEWAwards.com beginning Wednesday.

Shaquille O'Neal, Bert Kreischer, Chael Sonnen, Curtis Granderson, Camille Kostek, Kevin Heffernan, Steve Lemme, Ron Funches, Danielle Fishel Karp and Jensen Karp are set to be presenters at the ceremony, which will be held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here is a look at all the award categories and nominees.

2021 AEW Dynamite Awards Categories

Best Moment on the Mic

• MJF "We Deserve Better" Speech

• Cody Rhodes accepts Dog Collar Match

• Jon Moxley accepts Inner Circle Invitation

• Brandi Rhodes confronts Jade Cargill

• Orange Cassidy Debates Chris Jericho

Biggest Surprise

• Matt Hardy's Debut

• Jake the Snake Roberts confronts Cody

• Brodie Lee arrives as The Exalted One

• Sting's AEW Debut

• Miro revealed as Best Man

Breakout Star – Male

• Orange Cassidy

• Darby Allin

• Eddie Kingston

• John Silver

Breakout Star – Female

• Hikaru Shida

• Anna Jay

• Tay Conti

• Big Swole

• Penelope Ford

Biggest Beatdown

• Inner Circle jumps Orange Cassidy

• Dark Order attacks Nightmare Family

• Nyla Rose puts Riho + Shida through tables

• Brian Cage sneak attacks Jon Moxley

• The Nightmare Family and Inner Circle brawl

High Flyer Award

• Rey Fenix

• Marq Quen

• Nick Jackson

• PAC

Hardest Moment to Clean Up After

• Orange Cassidy drops orange juice on The Inner Circle

• The Parking Lot Brawl

• The Bunkhouse Match

• Big Swole dumps garbage on Dr. Britt Baker

Biggest WTF Moment

• Cody Rhodes steel cage moonsault

• Sammy Guevara hit by golf cart

• Kenny Omega wins AEW World Championship and walks out of AEW

• Bloody Dr. Britt Baker vs. Hikaru Shida

• Young Bucks frog splash off the stadium railing

LOL Award

• Jericho + MJF: Le Dinner Debonair

• Britt Baker waxes Tony Schiavone

• Young Bucks kick MJF into a pool

• Inner Circle Vegas Trip

Best Twitter Follow

• MJF

• Orange Cassidy

• Dr. Britt Baker

• Nyla Rose

Bleacher Report PPV Moment of the Year

• Stadium Stampede

• Moxley wins AEW Championship

• Shida wins AEW Women’s Championship

• Omega + Page defeat The Young Bucks

• Darby Allin wins TNT Title from Cody

• The Young Bucks win AEW Tag Team title

Fans will be able to follow along and comment on the ceremony as its presented on the B/R app.

Don't be surprised if some of AEW's favorites begin lobbying for fan votes in the next two episodes of Dynamite ahead of the ceremony. We all know how MJF enjoys carrying around his New York Times plaque; he might need a whole trophy case if he walks away with all the Dynamite awards.