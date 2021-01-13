James Harden Trade Rumors: Nets Prepared Offer for Rockets; 76ers a Finalist

Carmen Mandato/Associated Press

The Houston Rockets are "sifting through offers on a potential James Harden deal from two teams—the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers—that could culminate quickly," according to Shams Charania and Sam Amick of The Athletic.



Per that report, the Nets offer is built around "all of their four future first-round picks and three future pick swaps."

The Rockets have also pursued a potential package with the Sixers that's centered around young star Ben Simmons, with second-year guard Matisse Thybulle also being discussed in packages.

Marc Stein of the New York Times, meanwhile, reported it would be Simmons and Tyrese Maxey highlighting the deal, though Philly is trying to hold on to Maxey:



Charania and Amick reported that the Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors "have also expressed interest at points" in Harden.

The 31-year-old superstar came about as close as a player could come to publicly demanding a trade after Tuesday's 117-100 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers during his postgame press conference.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"We're not even close, honestly, to that team—obviously the defending champions—and all the other elite teams out there," Harden told reporters. "I mean, you can tell the difference in these last two games. We're just not good enough—chemistry, talentwise, just everything. And it was clear these last two games."

Then he delivered the gut punch.

"I love this city. I literally have done everything that I can," he said. "I mean, this situation is crazy. It's something that I don't think can be fixed."

Based on reports Wednesday, Tuesday's game will almost assuredly be Harden's last one in a Rockets uniform:

Harden has struggled in his last five games, averaging just 17.4 points while shooting 37.8 percent from the field and 25.6 percent from three. He's clearly unhappy, and it doesn't help that he appears to have come into the season above his normal playing weight.

A trade always felt inevitable, but now it seems imminent. Harden's time in Houston is over. The only question left to answer is where he'll be playing next, as fans in Brooklyn and Philadelphia eagerly await the answer.