    Report: NBA Spoke to Biden Transition Team About COVID-19 Vaccine Assistance

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJanuary 13, 2021

    Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs in San Antonio, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
    Eric Gay/Associated Press

    The NBA reportedly made contact with the transition team working for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris to propose the idea of using players to raise confidence about the safety of the COVID-19 vaccine within the Black community. 

    Sam Amick of The Athletic reported Wednesday the players would volunteer and receive the vaccine at a large-scale distribution center as a form of public service announcement amid the coronavirus pandemic.

    A November poll by Pew Research showed just 42 percent of Black respondents were planning to get the vaccine once it became widely available.

    It's not an effort by the NBA to skip the line in vaccine distribution, something NBA commissioner Adam Silver previously said wouldn't happen, and would be focused on the "LeBron James and Steph Curry types" of high-profile players to combat skepticism among the general public, per Amick.

    Silver hinted toward some type of PSA campaign during an interview with ESPN's Stephen A. Smith in December:

    "There's no way we'd ever jump the line in any form whatsoever. And, for the most part, because our players are so young and healthy without some sort of comorbidity, they will not be a high priority for vaccinations. There are some other members of the NBA community working on court who are older and will have a higher priority to get the vaccine.

    "We will very likely be part of some public service campaigns, we already talked to the CDC and other federal agencies about that, encouraging people to get vaccinated when it is appropriate. But up until then, we will just be watching and waiting."

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    The report comes as the NBA postponed six games over the past four days because of rising coronavirus cases around the league and subsequent contact-tracing measures.

    Biden and Harris, who've both received COVID-19 vaccine shots on camera as part of a similar effort to build public trust, are scheduled for a Jan. 20 inauguration.

    They've pledged to increase distribution of the two FDA-approved vaccines after taking office.

    Related

      Harden Trade Talks Heating Up

      Nets have offered a massive package of first-round draft picks and swaps as Rockets sift through finalists (Shams)

      Harden Trade Talks Heating Up
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Harden Trade Talks Heating Up

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      DeMarcus Cousins Rips Harden

      Rockets big man on Harden's comments last night: 'The disrespect started way before any interview' 😳

      DeMarcus Cousins Rips Harden
      NBA logo
      NBA

      DeMarcus Cousins Rips Harden

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      NBA Determined to Power Through Latest Crisis

      Diving into the latest protocols and imperfect solutions to the issues taking over the league ➡️

      NBA Determined to Power Through Latest Crisis
      NBA logo
      NBA

      NBA Determined to Power Through Latest Crisis

      Jake Fischer
      via Bleacher Report

      Hawks-Suns Postponed Because of PHX's COVID-19 Contact Tracing

      Hawks-Suns Postponed Because of PHX's COVID-19 Contact Tracing
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Hawks-Suns Postponed Because of PHX's COVID-19 Contact Tracing

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report