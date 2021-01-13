Eagles Rumors: Ohio State's Ryan Day Interests PHI as Next Head Coach

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Eagles are reportedly "interested" in Ohio State head coach Ryan Day after they fired Doug Pederson on Monday following a 4-11-1 season in 2020.

A source told John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia to "keep your eye on" Day, who served as the Eagles' quarterbacks coach in 2015 and has led the Buckeyes' program since 2019.

It's unclear whether the 41-year-old New Hampshire native would be open to discussing the vacancy with the Eagles, though.

ESPN's Adam Schefter previously reported Day wasn't interested in scheduling any NFL interviews, and in November, the OSU head coach lamented efforts at the pro level to achieve league-wide parity while talking about how happy he was with the Buckeyes.

"I believe this is the best place in America, the best job in America," Day told reporters.

He's guided Ohio State to a 23-2 record over the past two seasons plus three games in 2018 while filling in for Urban Meyer. The Buckeyes reached the national championship game this season before falling short against a dominant Alabama squad on Monday night.

"The goal of the game was not to get here, the goal was to win the game," Day said after the 52-24 loss. "But all that being said, I couldn't be prouder of our culture, what our kids are made of and where the program is headed."

Other coaches that have been linked to Philadelphia include:

Duce Staley (Eagles assistant head coach)

Lincoln Riley (Oklahoma head coach)

Arthur Smith (Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator)

Robert Saleh (San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator)

Todd Bowles (Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive coordinator)

Mike Kafka (Kansas City Chiefs passing game coordinator)

Jerod Mayo (New England Patriots inside linebackers coach)

The Eagles are only one season removed from a three-year run of playoff appearances, which included winning Super Bowl LII at the end of the 2017-18 campaign.

They enter the offseason with plenty of question marks heading toward 2021, though. It starts with deciding which quarterback is going to lead the offense—Carson Wentz, Jalen Hurts or someone else acquired during free agency or via the draft.