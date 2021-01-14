Early Trade Targets Warriors Should Pursue at NBA Deadline

0 of 3

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Klay Thompson's absence will always cast a certain gloom over the Golden State Warriors' 2020-21 season, but at least their doomsday scenario seems off the table.

A pair of blowout losses to open the campaign are moving further to the memory banks with the Dubs having gone 6-3 since. Stephen Curry has engineered some magical moments, Draymond Green is locking down the defensive end and Andrew Wiggins is trending up (nine blocks his past two outings).

If Golden State keeps this up, it should fall clearly in the buyers column leading up to the March 25 trade deadline. So, which players might be on the shopping list? Well, we have identified three early candidates.