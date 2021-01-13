NBA Insider on Kyrie Irving: 'Real Concern' from People in NBA Who Know Nets PG

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

There is reportedly "real concern" within the NBA about the status of Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving, who remains away from the team for personal reasons.

Joe Vardon of The Athletic reported Wednesday that "few people inside the NBA know what's going on with Irving," who does not currently have a timetable for his return.

The NBA is currently investigating videos that appeared to show Irving at a party without a mask during his absence from the Nets. That would be a violation of the NBA's COVID-19 protocols, which require players to wear masks in public and to not frequent bars or large social gatherings.

Brian Lewis of the New York Post reported Irving left the team after the storming of the United States Capitol by a pro-Donald Trump mob last week. Irving has not spoken publicly since leaving the team, and no member of the Nets organization has confirmed the report.

Irving has been an outspoken champion of social causes during his NBA career. He also previously expressed concern about continuing to play basketball amid the COVID-19 pandemic and social unrest in the United States.

Nets coach Steve Nash told reporters he is confident Irving will play again this season.