Nets Reportedly 'Upset' with Kyrie Irving 'Over His Recent Actions'

Kyrie Irving has missed the past four games because of personal reasons, and the Brooklyn Nets are reportedly "upset with their franchise point guard over his recent actions," according to Mike Mazzeo of Forbes.

While Irving has been away from the team, a video has recently circulated on social media of him at a family gathering without masks, which would violate the league's COVID-19 protocols. According to Adrian Wojnarowski and Malika Andrews of ESPN, the NBA is reviewing the videos.

Wojnarowski and Andrews noted there is "no belief" Irving will return to the Nets this week, while Ian Begley and Scott Thompson of SNY reported there is a concern he "won't be back anytime soon."

A statement from general manager Sean Marks simply said, "a date of his return has yet to be finalized," while head coach Steve Nash had little information about the player.

"I can't make any predictions or prognostications about things that are outside of this building this evening," he told reporters Tuesday.

While the absence leaves plenty of uncertainty, the video of him breaking protocols at a party could be an even bigger issue.

"There's just no defending that," an opposing front office member told Mazzeo. "You simply can't do that. C'mon. They should suspend him."

The league could force Irving to remain in isolation before returning to the team, which could cost Irving about $410,000 per game missed if he is found to have violated league rules, per Wojnarowski.