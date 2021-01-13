AEW's Chris Jericho Says He Had COVID-19 in September, 'Had 0 Symptoms'

AllEliteWrestling.com

All Elite Wrestling star Chris Jericho announced Wednesday on the latest episode of the Talk Is Jericho podcast he tested positive for COVID-19 last year.

Jericho discussed the situation during a conversation with Dr. Alex Patel:

"I haven't really told anybody this, but I tested positive back in maybe September. And I had zero symptoms. I'm one of the ones you said—I had my 10 days in isolation and stayed away from everybody—and I didn't even know that I had it.

"I went and got a test just in general, and it's one of those ones where they said you're positive and I'm like, 'Really? Are you serious?' And I had nothing. I didn't have a headache, I didn't have a cough, which I guess is a very lucky thing. But then on top of that though Alex, and you'll know this, once I did have it—and it wasn't a false positive because I took three different tests and they were all positive—but now I have the antibodies."

