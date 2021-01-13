Seahawks' Offseason Guide Entering 2021 NFL Season

1 of 3

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

Seattle did not have one of the worst offenses in the NFL, but it struggled to get going in key points of the campaign.

The Seahawks were stuck on 20 points in three of their final four games. Two of those contests were won thanks in part to their defense that held the Washington Football Team and Los Angeles Rams to 24 combined points in Weeks 15 and 16.

The offense was much more effective at the start of the season, as it produced over 30 points in seven of the first eight games.

However, the approach became more stagnant as defenses keyed in on Russell Wilson and the team failed to develop a consistent rushing attack to complement the franchise quarterback.

Wilson finished as the team's second-leading rusher with 513 yards and no Seattle player recorded over 700 rushing yards.

Part of that was caused by injury issues to Chris Carson and Carlos Hyde, but the players that were plugged into their roles were not as effective as they could have been.

The Seahawks need to find an offensive coordinator who can improve the rushing approach and continue to develop Wilson's game.

Seattle faces a larger challenge to achieve those goals than most teams since two of the NFL's best defenses reside in the NFC West.

However, if they find the right person for the job, they could work throughout the offseason to find ways to counter the pass-rush of the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers to install a more balanced offense and remain on top of the division.