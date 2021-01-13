Packers' Keys to Win vs. Rams in 2021 NFL Playoff Matchup

1 of 3

Scott Eklund/Associated Press

The Packers may not be able to keep Donald at bay for the entire game, but if they limit his impact, they will have a better chance of moving the ball down the field.

Donald totaled three quarterback hits and two tackles for loss against Seattle, and he was even more disruptive with the penetration he got from his pass-rush abilities.

If Donald surges through the Green Bay offensive line on Saturday, he could take Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams out of the game plan, at least in the ground game.

One way the Packers can counter Donald's pass-rush is throwing quick passes to the running backs, or to Davante Adams and others on short routes.

If Rodgers does not let Donald get to him before he releases the ball, the Rams will have to adjust their defensive strategy to deal with the short passes.

Even if the Most Valuable Player candidate is patient in the pocket, he should have plenty of time to throw if his offensive line holds up the way it did in the last few weeks.

Rodgers was sacked once by the Tennessee Titans and Chicago Bears. He was taken down more than two times in just two of the 16 regular-season contests.

If Green Bay takes Donald out of the contest, it should give Rodgers plenty of time to throw and pick apart a secondary that bothered Russell Wilson last weekend.