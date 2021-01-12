Cade Cunningham, Unranked Oklahoma State Upset No. 6 Kansas in Big 12 Action

Mitch Alcala/Associated Press

Cade Cunningham scored a team-high 18 points as unranked Oklahoma State defeated No. 6 Kansas 75-70 at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma, on Tuesday.

The Cowboys led 65-49 with 9:18 remaining, but the Jayhawks responded with a 21-2 run to push ahead 70-67 with 1:22 left. David McCormack, who scored eight points during that stretch, capped the Kansas run with a two-point jumper.

Undeterred, Oklahoma State responded with a game-tying three-pointer courtesy of Isaac Likekele:

Cunningham then kick-started a chaotic sequence on the other end, blocking Marcus Garrett's layup attempt and saving the loose ball, which ended up in Bryce Williams' hands. Williams then found Rondel Walker down the court, and the Cowboys guard earned the hoop plus the foul.

Walker nailed the free throw, putting Oklahoma State up 73-70 with 39 seconds remaining.

KU had multiple chances to tie the game.

The first ended with a missed Garrett three. After Oklahoma State missed the front end of a one-and-one, Ochai Agbaji missed a three, got his own rebound and could not connect on another.

However, the ball went out of bounds off Oklahoma State, giving Kansas one last chance. Williams put an end to that threat with a steal and game-closing dunk, though.

McCormack led all players with 24 points and 12 boards. Four Cowboys scored in double digits, with Williams getting 17.

KU only shot 5-of-21 from three-point range, while Oklahoma State made nine of its 21 long-range attempts. Oklahoma State also got to the free-throw line 11 more times, making seven more from the charity stripe than Kansas.

The 10-3 Jayhawks fell to 4-2 in the Big 12, good enough for third in the conference. The 9-3 Cowboys (3-3 in Big 12) sit in a fifth-place tie.

KU will now host Iowa State on Saturday. Oklahoma State will welcome in-state rival Oklahoma on the same day.