Myles Turner Leads Pacers to Narrow Win vs. Stephen Curry, Warriors

Myles Turner Leads Pacers to Narrow Win vs. Stephen Curry, WarriorsJanuary 13, 2021
The Indiana Pacers broke a two-game losing streak with a 104-95 road win over the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday at Chase Center in San Francisco.
Indiana went on a 13-0 fourth-quarter run to turn a 90-88 deficit into a 101-90 lead with 1:18 remaining in regulation. Myles Turner's three-pointer gave Indiana the lead for good at 93-90, and Aaron Holiday added a pair of buckets and an assist during that stretch.
Golden State led 57-50 at halftime but struggled from the field, shooting just 38.6 percent. The Warriors scored only 18 points in the third quarter and 20 in the final 12 minutes.
Turner and Domantas Sabonis each had double-doubles for the 7-4 Pacers, with Turner leading the Pacers with 22 points. Andrew Wiggins paced the 6-5 Warriors with 22 points.
Notable Performances
Pacers C Myles Turner: 22 points, 11 rebounds, 5 blocks, 2 steals
Pacers F/C Domantas Sabonis: 18 points, 14 rebounds, 6 assists
Pacers PG Malcolm Brogdon: 13 points, 8 assists, 2 steals
Warriors PG Stephen Curry: 20 points, 3 rebounds, 2 steals
Warriors SG Andrew Wiggins: 22 points, 7 rebounds, 5 blocks
Warriors F/C Draymond Green: 7 points, 10 assists, 6 rebounds
What's Next?
Both teams will play on the road Thursday. The Pacers will visit the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center, and the Warriors will take on the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena.
