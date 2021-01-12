Sean McVay Says Aaron Donald Will Be Ready to Play vs. Packers After Injury

Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

The No. 1 defense in the NFL expects to have its top player available for the divisional round this weekend.

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay didn't hesitate Tuesday when asked if defensive tackle Aaron Donald will be able to face the Green Bay Packers on Saturday at Lambeau Field after suffering a rib injury in a Wild Card Round victory over the Seattle Seahawks.

"The terminator will be ready," McVay told reporters.

Donald was listed on the Rams' injury report Tuesday and did not practice.

There's no question Donald changes the Los Angeles defense when he's on the field. The 29-year-old finished the regular season with 45 total tackles, 13.5 sacks and four forced fumbles. Against the Seahawks, he regularly broke through the offensive line to put pressure on Seattle's Russell Wilson, directly disrupting the Hawks passing game with three tackles and two sacks.

Overall, the Rams allowed just 281.9 yards and 18.5 points per game in the regular season, leading the league in both categories. The pass defense numbers may be even more impressive, with L.A. having allowed 190.7 yards per game with 14 interceptions and 53 sacks. Only 17 passing touchdowns were scored on the Rams in 2020.

Solving that defense will be a challenge for a Packers team that boasts the fifth-best offense in the NFL (389.0 yards per game).

With Donald set to play Saturday, that task won't get any easier.