Wizards vs. Jazz Game on Wednesday Postponed amid COVID-19 Concerns

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Wednesday's game between the Washington Wizards and Utah Jazz has been postponed, the league announced:

According to ESPN's Tim Bontemps, only two Wizards were listed as out on the team's injury report, so "there has to be several more entering contact tracing tonight and beyond" in order for the game to be postponed.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.