    Wizards vs. Jazz Game on Wednesday Postponed amid COVID-19 Concerns

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IJanuary 13, 2021

    Exterior view of Capital One Arena, Saturday, March 16, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
    Nick Wass/Associated Press

    Wednesday's game between the Washington Wizards and Utah Jazz has been postponed, the league announced:

    According to ESPN's Tim Bontemps, only two Wizards were listed as out on the team's injury report, so "there has to be several more entering contact tracing tonight and beyond" in order for the game to be postponed

         

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game. 

    Related

      Jazz-Wizards Postponed

      NBA's sixth game in first 23 days to get moved

      Jazz-Wizards Postponed
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Jazz-Wizards Postponed

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report

      NBA Sets New COVID Protocols

      NBA, NBPA release new regulations as part of a 'minimum two-week window of protocol tightening' (Woj)

      NBA Sets New COVID Protocols
      NBA logo
      NBA

      NBA Sets New COVID Protocols

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      NBA to Look into Kyrie Videos

      ‘No belief’ Irving will return to Nets lineup this week as videos surface of PG maskless at family birthday party (ESPN)

      NBA to Look into Kyrie Videos
      NBA logo
      NBA

      NBA to Look into Kyrie Videos

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      NBA's Best Trade Chips Right Now ↔️

      Standout players and draft picks that could be up for grabs as the season moves on 📲

      NBA's Best Trade Chips Right Now ↔️
      NBA logo
      NBA

      NBA's Best Trade Chips Right Now ↔️

      Dan Favale
      via Bleacher Report