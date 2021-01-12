Report: Warriors' Eric Paschall to Enter NBA's Health and Safety Protocols

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors forward Eric Paschall will miss an undetermined length of time as he enters the league's health and safety protocols, according to Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

Paschall's absence begins Tuesday night as the Warriors host the Pacers.

Per the league's guidelines, players who test positive cannot return to the team until it has been 10 days since their positive test or their first display of symptoms or test negative twice in a span of no less than 24 hours. Players who are determined to be a close contact of someone who has tested positive must quarantine for seven days with continued negative tests before returning.

Through 10 games—mostly off the bench—for the Warriors this season, the 24-year-old has averaged 12.1 points and 3.2 rebounds.

Paschall's entry into the protocols is the latest in a string of COVID-19 related interruptions across the league.

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum was hit with a 10-14 day quarantine last week, and the Celtics had to postpone their game against the Miami Heat after Miami would have been left below the league-minimum of eight players amid contact tracing.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Elsewhere, the Philadelphia 76ers played the Denver Nuggets on Saturday with just eight active players and only seven seeing time on the court as they dealt with implications from the virus. Amid the barrage of COVID-19-related issues, the league added to its rules regarding off-court activities.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst and Zach Lowe reported Tuesday that multiple players who previously tested positive for the virus have returned positive tests for a second time, and several teams have at least 10 players who have returned a positive test in the last nine months.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the league is requiring players to remain at home at all times in their home markets, with the exception of outdoor exercise, essential activities or extraordinary circumstances. On the road, they are to remain in the hotel unless there is a team outing or emergency.