Cowboys' Offseason Guide Entering 2021 NFL Season

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Not that the Cowboys got off to a great start, but watching the aftermath of losing Dak Prescott it's hard to say their first priority isn't getting their star quarterback under contract.

The 27-year-old played this season on the one-year franchise tag, which turned out to be a relatively sunk cost given his ankle injury.

Now, owner Jerry Jones and Co. have a tougher decision to make. If they tag him for another year, it will cost $37.7 million for the season. It would also be the last year they could do so without an exorbitant price tag. But signing him to a longer deal means committing to a quarterback coming off a gruesome injury.

All things considered, that's probably the best option. Prescott was top five in the league in yards, touchdowns and QBR in 2019. He was on pace for another huge year in 2020 before the injury in Week 5.

After Prescott, the offensive and defensive lines are among the most important needs. The O-line struggled with injuries to Zack Martin, Tyron Smith and La'el Collins this season. While those guys should be back next season, Martin and Smith are 30 and Collins is coming off hip surgery.

The defensive line was an utter mess this season, especially against the run. Only the Bengals and Texans gave up more yards per rush attempt and that's with the Cowboys seeing more run plays than anyone but the Jaguars.

The secondary was nothing to get excited about, either. It gave up a 100.4 passer rating to opposing quarterbacks and had the second-lowest total of passes defended.