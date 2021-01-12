Texans HC Rumors: Eric Bieniemy Interview Requested amid Deshaun Watson Buzz

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

The Houston Texans have requested an interview with Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy to discuss their head coaching vacancy, according to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network:

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson "advocated" for Bieniemy during an October conversation with team governor Cal McNair, per CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora.

The Watson endorsement could be crucial in the Texans' search for a new head coach.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Houston's franchise quarterback wasn't happy the front office "neither considered nor consulted" his preferred candidates for general manager before hiring longtime New England Patriots executive Nick Caserio to fill the role.

Watson has also "quietly broached with teammates the possibility of requesting a trade," per Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk.

That's an outcome the Texans will want to avoid if they're seeking a quick turnaround under the new regime. The 25-year-old Clemson product finished second in the NFL with a 112.4 passer rating during the regular season, and there's nothing tougher to find than a true No. 1 signal-caller.

Houston faces plenty of competition for Bieniemy, who's one of the hottest candidates in the coaching carousel after spending the past three seasons as the Chiefs' offensive coordinator.

The 51-year-old former NFL running back previously interviewed with the Atlanta Falcons, Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Chargers and New York Jets.

"I think he's top-notch," Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told reporters Monday. "At the risk of being redundant, I have not seen many guys that are as great a leader as he is of men. And in this business, that's huge. You're never going to have to worry about Eric Bieniemy, never—on the field, off the field."

Bringing Bieniemy to Houston to build a pass-oriented offense around Watson after his close work with Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes makes sense on paper.