Report: Multiple NBA Players Tested Positive for COVID-19 a Second Time

Multiple NBA players who previously tested positive for COVID-19 have tested positive a second time during the 2020-21 season.

Brian Windhorst and Zach Lowe of ESPN reported Tuesday the reinfections have added to the concern within the league. While there is some level of immunity after a first infection, it is unknown how long that lasts. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says COVID-19 reinfections are expected.

A recent UCLA study showed antibodies fall "dramatically" in the three months following a mild case of COVID-19. Medical professionals have recommended people continue to wear masks in public and socially distance, even if they were previously infected or have been vaccinated.

The NBA has already postponed four games during the 2020-21 season and had several others wherein teams played at a competitive disadvantage due to a number of players' being held out because of the health and safety protocols. Tuesday's postponed Boston Celtics-Chicago Bulls game will be the third straight day the NBA has called off a game.

"We anticipated that there would be game postponements this season and planned the schedule accordingly," NBA spokesperson Mike Bass stated to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. "There are no plans to pause the season, and we will continue to be guided by our medical experts and health and safety protocols."

The NBA's board of governors was set to meet Tuesday to discuss potential changes to the league's COVID-19 policies. The league met with general managers and the NBPA Monday.

The NBA does not have a leaguewide procedure for testing for antibodies. Windhorst and Lowe's report noted it's possible some of the players who were thought to be reinfected had false positive tests over the summer.