Stone Cold Praises Reigns-Heyman; McIntyre vs. Goldberg; Kofi Kingston Injured

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Stone Cold Praises Reigns-Heyman Pairing

Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman have been the talk of WWE since joining forces in August, and WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin has taken notice.

In an interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Austin discussed what he likes about the pairing:

"That's such a great package. They complement each other so well. Roman can work his ass off. He's always been very solid in the ring, but now there's this bond and this chemistry between Roman and Paul.

"That's what Paul Heyman does. He makes anybody he's with that much better. It happened for me, too. If you want to suspend your disbelief, you can't but help believe he's Roman's rock of knowledge. The presentation, the package and the chemistry between these two looks and sounds like money."

While Reigns has been among WWE's top stars for quite some time, there was always something missing. Much of that was likely due to a lack of creative booking, but Reigns took the brunt of the criticism as a result.

Fans long called for a Reigns heel turn, and WWE finally delivered it last summer. Shortly after returning from a four-plus-month hiatus, Reigns aligned with Heyman and won the Universal Championship, and he hasn't looked back.

Reigns has been the main focus of SmackDown on a weekly basis, which is why SmackDown has arguably been the best weekly show in all of wrestling for the past several months.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The dynamic between Reigns and Heyman, plus the addition of Jey Uso and his interactions with Reigns have created an intriguing scenario for the viewers to watch unfold week in and week out.

Reigns was an immense talent with a limitless ceiling even before Heyman entered the fold, but Heyman added another layer to his presentation, making Reigns can't-miss television.

WWE Makes McIntyre vs. Goldberg Official

Despite WWE's announcement Monday that WWE champion Drew McIntyre tested positive for COVID-19, his match against Goldberg is on for the Royal Rumble later this month.

WWE made the match official Monday after McIntyre accepted the challenge that Goldberg laid down last week.

McIntyre made two appearances on Monday's episode of Raw in the form of pre-taped messages. In the first, he warned of the dangers of COVID-19, and in the second, he talked trash to Goldberg and insisted that he would see him at the Rumble.

In the main event of last week's Legends Night edition of Raw, McIntyre beat Keith Lee to retain the WWE title with several legends watching from the top of the ramp.

After McIntyre's win, Goldberg surprisingly made his way to the ring. He accused McIntyre of disrespecting the legends and then challenged him to a match. McIntyre insulted Goldberg, which led to Goldberg pushing him down as Raw went off the air.

Few were expecting a McIntyre vs. Goldberg match, especially since Goldberg previously stated his desire to challenge Reigns for the Universal Championship.

With McIntyre having no clear opponent, however, Goldberg stepped up and set the stage for a match that few could have expected would ever happen.

It isn't yet guaranteed that McIntyre vs. Goldberg will happen since it depends on how McIntyre recovers from COVID-19, but if all goes well on that front, there is enough time to get him back in the fold for the Royal Rumble, which is set for Jan. 31.

WWE Announces Injury to Kingston

WWE announced Monday that New Day member Kofi Kingston is dealing with a jaw injury, according to Marc Middleton of WrestlingInc.com.

When Xavier Woods battled T-Bar of Retribution on his own in a losing effort on Monday's episode of Raw, the announcers said Kofi suffered a broken jaw.

Per H Jenkins of Ringside News, Kingston confirmed the injury during an Instagram chat with Tendai Mitawarira:

"I got to apologize, because I feel like I'm talking out of the side of my mouth. I'm dealing with a jaw injury right now. My mouth is only closing on one side and if I sound kind of funny, that's why.

"Ordinarily I do a lot of imitations, impersonations, and impressions but I'm not doing that right now. I'm talking funny trying to figure this situation out."

Kingston indicated that he suffered the injury at the hands of The Hurt Business, meaning it may have happened on the Dec. 28 episode of Raw, which is when Kingston, Woods, Riddle and Jeff Hardy lost an eight-man tag team match against The Hurt Business.

One week earlier, Hurt Business members Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin beat New Day for the Raw Tag Team Championships at TLC.

If Kofi is out for an extended period of time, it would represent a huge blow to an already-thin Raw tag team division.

Should that happen, perhaps the unlikely and reluctant team of Keith Lee and Sheamus could receive some run as a legitimate tag team in the coming weeks and months.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).