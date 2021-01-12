Wizards' Bradley Beal Says 'It Was Weird' Being out for COVID-19 Protocols

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal said it was "weird" having to quarantine due to the NBA's COVID-19 protocols.

"It was weird," Beal told reporters. "Last couple of days, 48 hours, was crazy. Having to stay away from everybody and quarantine with myself the last couple of days. The positive is I've been testing negative, so that's a good thing."

Beal missed one game after being placed in league protocols. He was asked to quarantine after being considered a close contact to someone who tested positive for the virus.

The two-time All-Star has been getting tested an extra test per day while in the protocols. NBA players are tested daily under league protocols. Beal said the incessant testing can be a hassle, but it's a necessary evil to ensure the safety of players and staff.

"It is getting scarier with games getting postponed and teams not being able to play," Beal said. "It's what we agreed to do at the beginning of the year. We've gotta go out and get it done. I'm not sure if the league or the [players assocation] will come together and figure out a different method or go to a bubble or whatever the case may be. We haven't heard anything."

The NBA and its players have both been resistant to the idea of forming a bubble for the regular season after spending three months in Florida to finish the 2019-20 campaign. Bubbling an entire season would be both cost-prohibitive and potentially taxing on the mental health of players.

COVID-19 cases around the league have led to game postponements and teams playing at a significant competitive disadvantage. However, an NBA spokesman told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski the league has no plans to pause the season.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"We anticipated that there would be game postponements this season and planned the schedule accordingly," Mike Bass said. "There are no plans to pause the season, and we will continue to be guided by our medical experts and health and safety protocols."

According to Wojnarowski, the league is set to have a special board of governors meeting on Tuesday, where they may discuss changes to league protocols.