Devonta Freeman Signs Bills Practice Squad Contract After Zack Moss' Injury

Devonta Freeman Signs Bills Practice Squad Contract After Zack Moss' InjuryJanuary 12, 2021
Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press
The Buffalo Bills signed veteran running back Devonta Freeman to their practice squad Tuesday after rookie rusher Zack Moss suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Saturday's playoff win over the Indianapolis Colts.
Drew Rosenhaus, Freeman's agent, confirmed the signing to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
