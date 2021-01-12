Devonta Freeman Signs Bills Practice Squad Contract After Zack Moss' Injury

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

The Buffalo Bills signed veteran running back Devonta Freeman to their practice squad Tuesday after rookie rusher Zack Moss suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Saturday's playoff win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Drew Rosenhaus, Freeman's agent, confirmed the signing to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

