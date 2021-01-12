    Devonta Freeman Signs Bills Practice Squad Contract After Zack Moss' Injury

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJanuary 12, 2021

    New York Giants running back Devonta Freeman (31) runs against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half of an NFL Football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
    Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

    The Buffalo Bills signed veteran running back Devonta Freeman to their practice squad Tuesday after rookie rusher Zack Moss suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Saturday's playoff win over the Indianapolis Colts.

    Drew Rosenhaus, Freeman's agent, confirmed the signing to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

                     

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      What We Learned from Bills' Wild Card Win Over Colts

      What We Learned from Bills' Wild Card Win Over Colts
      Buffalo Bills logo
      Buffalo Bills

      What We Learned from Bills' Wild Card Win Over Colts

      Mike Migliore
      via Bills Wire

      Alabama to Hire Bill O'Brien

      BOB expected to replace Steve Sarkisian as team’s offensive coordinator (Fox Sports)

      Alabama to Hire Bill O'Brien
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Alabama to Hire Bill O'Brien

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Dark-Horse Destinations for Top Free Agents

      Surprise landing spots for Aaron Jones, Cam and other big names available 📲

      Dark-Horse Destinations for Top Free Agents
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Dark-Horse Destinations for Top Free Agents

      Chris Roling
      via Bleacher Report

      Latest AFC, NFC Playoff Picture and Scenarios

      Latest AFC, NFC Playoff Picture and Scenarios
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Latest AFC, NFC Playoff Picture and Scenarios

      Kristopher Knox
      via Bleacher Report