AP College Football Poll 2020-21: Final Top 25 Rankings After CFP Championship

AP College Football Poll 2020-21: Final Top 25 Rankings After CFP ChampionshipJanuary 12, 2021
A college football season unlike any other because of the coronavirus pandemic ended with a familiar result: Alabama winning the national championship game to finish atop the Associated Press' Top 25 poll.
The Crimson Tide, which scored a dominant 52-24 victory over Ohio State in the title game on Monday night to complete a perfect 13-0 campaign, extended their own record with an 11th No. 1 finish in the final poll, per Ralph D. Russo of the AP.
"We set this as a goal, to potentially be the greatest team to ever play," Bama quarterback Mac Jones said. "I think we made a valid statement in winning the national championship tonight."
Here's a look at the complete poll:
1. Alabama (all 61 first-place votes)
2. Ohio State
3. Clemson
4. Texas A&M
5. Notre Dame
6. Oklahoma
7. Georgia
8. Cincinnati
9. Iowa State
10. Northwestern
11. Brigham Young
12. Indiana
13. Florida
14. Coastal Carolina
15. Louisiana-Lafayette
16. Iowa
17. Liberty
18. North Carolina
19. Texas
20. Oklahoma State
21. USC
22. Miami (Fla.)
23. Ball State
24. San Jose State
25. Buffalo
