AP College Football Poll 2020-21: Final Top 25 Rankings After CFP Championship

A college football season unlike any other because of the coronavirus pandemic ended with a familiar result: Alabama winning the national championship game to finish atop the Associated Press' Top 25 poll.

The Crimson Tide, which scored a dominant 52-24 victory over Ohio State in the title game on Monday night to complete a perfect 13-0 campaign, extended their own record with an 11th No. 1 finish in the final poll, per Ralph D. Russo of the AP.

"We set this as a goal, to potentially be the greatest team to ever play," Bama quarterback Mac Jones said. "I think we made a valid statement in winning the national championship tonight."

Here's a look at the complete poll:

1. Alabama (all 61 first-place votes)

2. Ohio State

3. Clemson

4. Texas A&M

5. Notre Dame

6. Oklahoma

7. Georgia

8. Cincinnati

9. Iowa State

10. Northwestern

11. Brigham Young

12. Indiana

13. Florida

14. Coastal Carolina

15. Louisiana-Lafayette

16. Iowa

17. Liberty

18. North Carolina

19. Texas

20. Oklahoma State

21. USC

22. Miami (Fla.)

23. Ball State

24. San Jose State

25. Buffalo

