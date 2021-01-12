    AP College Football Poll 2020-21: Final Top 25 Rankings After CFP Championship

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJanuary 12, 2021

    Alabama head coach Nick Saban and offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood hold the trophy after their win against Ohio State in an NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Alabama won 52-24. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
    Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

    A college football season unlike any other because of the coronavirus pandemic ended with a familiar result: Alabama winning the national championship game to finish atop the Associated Press' Top 25 poll.

    The Crimson Tide, which scored a dominant 52-24 victory over Ohio State in the title game on Monday night to complete a perfect 13-0 campaign, extended their own record with an 11th No. 1 finish in the final poll, per Ralph D. Russo of the AP. 

    "We set this as a goal, to potentially be the greatest team to ever play," Bama quarterback Mac Jones said. "I think we made a valid statement in winning the national championship tonight."

    Here's a look at the complete poll:

    1. Alabama (all 61 first-place votes)
    2. Ohio State
    3. Clemson
    4. Texas A&M
    5. Notre Dame
    6. Oklahoma
    7. Georgia
    8. Cincinnati
    9. Iowa State
    10. Northwestern
    11. Brigham Young
    12. Indiana
    13. Florida
    14. Coastal Carolina
    15. Louisiana-Lafayette
    16. Iowa
    17. Liberty
    18. North Carolina
    19. Texas
    20. Oklahoma State
    21. USC
    22. Miami (Fla.)
    23. Ball State
    24. San Jose State
    25. Buffalo

                    

    Video Play Button
    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

