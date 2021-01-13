Drew McIntyre vs. Goldberg's Best and Worst Possible WWE Royal Rumble Outcomes

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

Drew McIntyre announced he had tested positive for COVID-19 during Monday's Raw but still accepted Goldberg's challenge for a WWE Championship match at the Royal Rumble.

The situation started during Legends Night on January 4. After successfully defending the WWE title against Keith Lee with a group of legends watching from the stage, the Scot was confronted by Goldberg.

The former WCW mainstay said McIntyre is disrespectful, which came out of nowhere. If anything, WWE has gone to great lengths to show the champion being kind to legends so they appear to be friends. It's one of the strategies the company has used to get him over as a babyface.

Regardless of whether Goldberg's statements made any sense, this appears to be our Royal Rumble bout unless anything changes over the next few weeks.

Let's look at some of the possible ways this could end and which options would be the best.