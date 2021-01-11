Video: Alexa Bliss Hits Randy Orton with Fireball in Triple H's WWE Return

Credit: WWE.com

Things got a little too heated for Randy Orton to close out Raw on Monday night.

Orton wrestled Triple H in the main event, a match quickly thrown together following their interaction in the opening segment. The bout ended suddenly as the lights went out and Alexa Bliss appeared. Bliss let her actions do the talking as she shot a fireball into The Viper's face.

This is merely the latest entry in the mind games between Orton and the pair of Bliss and The Fiend Bray Wyatt.

Wyatt hasn't been seen since TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs, when Orton burned him alive in the ring after winning their Firefly Inferno match. During the Dec. 28 edition of Raw, he teased doing the same to Bliss.

Given the way he quickly vanished, perhaps Triple H wasn't even in the WWE ThunderDome at all, and it was merely in Orton's imagination.

The Fiend may not be around in a physical sense right now, but his shadow continues to loom large around everything Orton does.