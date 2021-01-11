    Drew McIntyre Accepts Goldberg's WWE Title Match Challenge at Royal Rumble

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 12, 2021

    Credit: WWE.com

    Drew McIntyre will meet Goldberg at Royal Rumble.

    The WWE champion appeared on Raw to say he was accepting Goldberg's challenge:

    McIntyre was unable to attend Raw in person. WWE announced before the show he had been placed into quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19. The positive test hasn't apparently jeopardized his availability for the Royal Rumble pay-per-view on Jan. 31.

    The stage was set for this match during last week's edition of Raw. Goldberg interrupted McIntyre's celebration after the champion's successful title defense against Keith Lee. The former WCW star shoved McIntyre down to close out the show.

    Goldberg is looking to win the WWE Championship for the first time after having previously held the world heavyweight and universal belts. 

