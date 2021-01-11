Sharks' Evander Kane Files for Chapter 7 Bankruptcy; Cites $26.8M of Debt

Paul Beaty/Associated Press

San Jose Sharks left winger Evander Kane has filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy, according to The Athletic's Daniel Kaplan.

Kane said in his filing he has liabilities totaling $26.8 million and assets of $10.2 million. The move comes four days after Centennial Bank filed an $8.3 million lawsuit against Kane and the Sharks over outstanding debt.

Per Kaplan, Kane said his monthly income amounts to minus-$91.131.13. He said he lost $1.5 million over the past month while gambling and has seven dependents who currently live with him.

CapFriendly estimates Kane's career earnings from the NHL at just under $53 million. He signed a seven-year, $49 million deal with the Sharks in May 2018, which puts his salary at $7 million in a traditional 82-game season.

In his bankruptcy filing, the 29-year-old noted his 2020-21 salary will be lessened amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The NHL is staging a 56-game season, and the New York Post's Larry Brooks reported in November the league was looking for players to defer 13 percent of their salary after having agreed to a 10 percent deferral.