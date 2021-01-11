    Sharks' Evander Kane Files for Chapter 7 Bankruptcy; Cites $26.8M of Debt

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 12, 2021

    San Jose Sharks' Evander Kane (9) looks on during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Chicago Blackhawks Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Chicago. Chicago won 6-2. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
    Paul Beaty/Associated Press

    San Jose Sharks left winger Evander Kane has filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy, according to The Athletic's Daniel Kaplan.

    Kane said in his filing he has liabilities totaling $26.8 million and assets of $10.2 million. The move comes four days after Centennial Bank filed an $8.3 million lawsuit against Kane and the Sharks over outstanding debt.

    Per Kaplan, Kane said his monthly income amounts to minus-$91.131.13. He said he lost $1.5 million over the past month while gambling and has seven dependents who currently live with him.

    CapFriendly estimates Kane's career earnings from the NHL at just under $53 million. He signed a seven-year, $49 million deal with the Sharks in May 2018, which puts his salary at $7 million in a traditional 82-game season.

    In his bankruptcy filing, the 29-year-old noted his 2020-21 salary will be lessened amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The NHL is staging a 56-game season, and the New York Post's Larry Brooks reported in November the league was looking for players to defer 13 percent of their salary after having agreed to a 10 percent deferral.

