WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from January 11
WWE is preparing for The Royal Rumble on January 31 but Monday's news could change things.
Drew McIntyre has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be quarantining himself for at least two weeks, which means there is a possibility he won't be back before the pay-per-view.
The most important thing is his health, so WWE should plan around the possibility of not having him at the event. That means Goldberg might need something else to do.
McIntyre addressed the WWE Universe this week and Triple H opened the show. No other segments were advertised ahead of time, so WWE was probably writing the show until the last minute.
Let's take a look at everything that happened on Monday's Raw.
A Feud Reborn
After a recap video of last week's show, Triple H made his way to the ring. He spoke for all of five seconds before he was interrupted by Randy Orton.
The Viper thought he deserved to have the WWE title handed to him due to McIntyre being out of action but Triple H told him he would have to win The Royal Rumble.
The Game and The Legend Killer went back and forth a bit like they always do. Trips said he was proud of Orton when he put his own career ahead of everything else by lighting Bray Wyatt on fire.
He also said he doesn't understand why Orton felt the need to embarrass so many legends. Orton said he is in his prime and challenged Triple H to a match. Trips turned him down at first but then punched him in the face, which Orton took as him agreeing to fight tonight.
Grade: C+
Analysis
Triple H and Orton have been feuding on and off for almost two decades. There is no new ground to tread. This was a rehash of stuff we have seen a dozen times.
Both guys pulled off their part in this segment but it fell flat because it felt too pre-planned, which is ironic seeing as it was probably something they set up late in the day.
WWE has plenty of people who could have opened the show but this was sufficient. It just wasn't anything special.
Charlotte vs. Lacey Evans
Charlotte Flair gave an interview before the match and said she and her father know things can get heated and there is no problem between them after last week. She also said Lacey Evans is not the first woman to hit on Ric in front of her.
They locked up and The Queen forced Evans to the corner. She knocked Evans down with a running shoulder but let her get to her feet.
Charlotte talked a lot of trash as she chopped away at The Sassy Southern Belle. She began working over the knee of Evans but failed to apply the Figure Four. For some reason, Ric's music hit and he made his way out to the ring as the show cut to a commercial.
Charlotte continued to control the majority of the action until Evans ducked a big boot and whipped her down by her hair. As Charlotte was about to pin Evans, Ric put her foot on the bottom rope.
Charlotte began to yell at him and he tripped her during a suplex and helped Evans win by holding her feet to prevent a kickout. Evans and Ric celebrated in the aisle.
Grade: C
Analysis
If Asuka is the Raw women's champion, why is Charlotte treated like the biggest star?
There is no denying how good The Queen is but WWE needs to start using the rest of the women's roster in meaningful ways. Naomi is healthy. Where is she?
The match between Evans and Charlotte was kind of slow and illustrated how much Evans still needs to improve in the ring before she is on The Queen's level.
The alliance between Ric and Evans feels random but it's still new. Let's give it time before we judge the storyline harshly.
Jeff Hardy vs. Jaxson Ryker
The second match of the night saw Jeff Hardy take on Elias' new heavy, Jaxson Ryker. After an initial onslaught from Ryker, Hardy took him down and prepared for the Swanton.
Elias provided a distraction and Ryker rolled him up for the win. The Charismatic Enigma grabbed a mic and challenged Elias to face him. He said Elias was scared the world would think Ryker is better than him so Elias told him not to interfere under any circumstances.
After a break, the second part of this got started. Elias took an early lead and aggressively cornered Hardy for some shots to the body. The high-flyer took him down with Whisper in the Wind for a two-count.
The Enigma hit a Twist of Fate and a Swanton for the win. As ordered by Elias, Ryker did nothing to help.
Grade: C
Analysis
The match between Hardy and Ryker was obviously meant to build up heat for the bearded duo but all it did was make Hardy look more gullible than he should be after more than 20 years in the business.
Elias and Ryker might work as a pairing eventually but they would be better off as a tag team. It's a weird look when the bodyguard is slightly smaller than the guy he is supposed to be protecting.
Hardy is always fun to watch but even he couldn't pull a great match out of this situation. It wasn't bad. It just filled time.