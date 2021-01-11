WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from January 11

2 of 3

Charlotte Flair gave an interview before the match and said she and her father know things can get heated and there is no problem between them after last week. She also said Lacey Evans is not the first woman to hit on Ric in front of her.

They locked up and The Queen forced Evans to the corner. She knocked Evans down with a running shoulder but let her get to her feet.

Charlotte talked a lot of trash as she chopped away at The Sassy Southern Belle. She began working over the knee of Evans but failed to apply the Figure Four. For some reason, Ric's music hit and he made his way out to the ring as the show cut to a commercial.

Charlotte continued to control the majority of the action until Evans ducked a big boot and whipped her down by her hair. As Charlotte was about to pin Evans, Ric put her foot on the bottom rope.

Charlotte began to yell at him and he tripped her during a suplex and helped Evans win by holding her feet to prevent a kickout. Evans and Ric celebrated in the aisle.

Grade: C

Analysis

If Asuka is the Raw women's champion, why is Charlotte treated like the biggest star?

There is no denying how good The Queen is but WWE needs to start using the rest of the women's roster in meaningful ways. Naomi is healthy. Where is she?

The match between Evans and Charlotte was kind of slow and illustrated how much Evans still needs to improve in the ring before she is on The Queen's level.

The alliance between Ric and Evans feels random but it's still new. Let's give it time before we judge the storyline harshly.