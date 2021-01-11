Cardell Hayes' Manslaughter Conviction in Shooting of Will Smith Vacated

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

The U.S. Supreme Court vacated on Monday a manslaughter conviction for Cardell Hayes in connection to the shooting of former New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Will Smith.

According to David Hammer of WWL-TV, the court deemed non-unanimous jury verdicts in the state of Louisiana to be unconstitutional. A jury had convicted Hayes by a 10-2 vote.

Hammer reported the 4th Circuit Court of Appeal in New Orleans will likely grant Hayes a new trial, and Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams will have the final authority to pursue charges against him once again.

A jury found Hayes guilty in December 2016 of manslaughter in Smith's death and attempted manslaughter after Smith's wife, Racquel, was also struck.

According to Yahoo Sports' Dan Wetzel, Hayes and Smith got into an argument following a minor car accident on April 9, 2016. The altercation allegedly became physical, with friends of both men becoming involved.

Hayes shot Smith eight times, saying he had done so in self-defense. However, the testimony from others at the scene contradicted his account and downplayed the extent of the altercation immediately preceding the shooting.

The jury didn't vote in favor of murder and attempted murder charges against Hayes. Per Hammer, Hayes' appellate attorney said only the manslaughter charge would apply in a new trial because of the jury's decision.