WWE Champion Drew McIntyre Tests Positive for COVID-19

Richard Drew/Associated Press

WWE champion Drew McIntyre tested positive for COVID-19 and has been placed into quarantine, the company announced.

WWE's policy on positive tests for COVID-19 is not public. However, the CDC recommends anyone who tests positive for the virus to quarantine for 10 days if they do not receive a result or seven days if they receive a negative test.

WWE's company policy could differ, which could keep McIntyre off television longer, as could any potential developments with the virus.

Should he follow a typical disease cycle, McIntyre should be available in time for Jan. 31's Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

McIntyre was set to face off against Randy Orton in the main event of Monday's show. It was also expected he respond to the challenge laid down by Goldberg last week for the Rumble.

WWE could have McIntyre appear remotely for the show. The earliest he's likely to appear would be the final Raw before the Royal Rumble on Jan. 25.