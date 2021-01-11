    WWE Champion Drew McIntyre Tests Positive for COVID-19

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJanuary 11, 2021
    The logo for World Wrestling Entertainment, WWE, appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
    Richard Drew/Associated Press

    WWE champion Drew McIntyre tested positive for COVID-19 and has been placed into quarantine, the company announced.

    WWE's policy on positive tests for COVID-19 is not public. However, the CDC recommends anyone who tests positive for the virus to quarantine for 10 days if they do not receive a result or seven days if they receive a negative test.

    WWE's company policy could differ, which could keep McIntyre off television longer, as could any potential developments with the virus.

    Should he follow a typical disease cycle, McIntyre should be available in time for Jan. 31's Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

    McIntyre was set to face off against Randy Orton in the main event of Monday's show. It was also expected he respond to the challenge laid down by Goldberg last week for the Rumble.

    WWE could have McIntyre appear remotely for the show. The earliest he's likely to appear would be the final Raw before the Royal Rumble on Jan. 25. 

