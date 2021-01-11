    Mavericks vs. Pelicans, Celtics vs. Bulls Postponed Due to COVID-19 Protocols

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJanuary 11, 2021
    Two more games have been postponed as the NBA attempts to navigate the 2020-21 season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

    The NBA announced Monday's game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Dallas Mavericks and Tuesday's game between the Boston Celtics and Chicago Bulls were both postponed.

    The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association "will be meeting today about modifying the league's Health and Safety protocols," according to the statement.

    These postponements mean four games in total have been pushed back this season.

    Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Sunday's game between the Celtics and Miami Heat was postponed because Miami did not have the necessary eight available players following an inconclusive test. The season opener between the Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder was also postponed.

    Mavericks star Luka Doncic appeared to react to the news he will not be taking the court Monday:

    Doncic was reportedly set to receive some help in the lineup, as Charania reported Kristaps Porzingis was slated to make his season debut after recovering from knee surgery.

    That Boston's game was also postponed is notable, as Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston reported the Celtics had the minimum number of eight players available for the game against the Heat that was ultimately postponed.

    While attempting to play games in home markets instead of a bubble-like environment has led to these issues for the NBA, it does have some flexibility when it comes to scheduling. It has not yet released the second half of the schedule to this point and will surely look to make up postponed games when it does.

    ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Sunday that "the NBA has no plans to pause the season despite thinning rosters because of COVID-19 protocols in several places."

    The NBA finished its 2019-20 season inside a bubble-like environment at Walt Disney World Resort and had zero positive tests after the initial quarantine period.

