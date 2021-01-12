NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on Potential James Harden Trade, Bradley Beal and More

1 of 3

Steve Dykes/Associated Press

To the surprise of precisely no one, the Houston Rockets are less than keen about the idea of trading away Harden. It turns out, when you have a former MVP with three scoring titles and an assist crown on his resume, you aren't rushing to give him away.

Buoyed by everything from John Wall's resurgence to Christian Wood's scorching start, the Rockets are "growing more confident that Harden will be content to stick around at least through the rest of the season," The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor reported.

Before anyone rushes to plan any socially distanced celebrations in Space City, though, O'Connor immediately followed that by noting, "sources say Harden still prefers to be dealt."

While the Rockets have some leverage over this situation with the 31-year-old under contract through at least 2021-22 (player option for 2022-23), this player-driven league usually grants the wish of a disgruntled star.

Harden can't force Houston to do anything, but the threat of losing him for nothing looms large over this entire franchise, and if the Rockets delay a deal too long, they risk damaging the return package they eventually get for him.