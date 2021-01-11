James Harden Trade Rumors: Rockets 'More Confident' Star Will Finish Year in HOU

Carmen Mandato/Associated Press

With no team willing to meet the asking price for James Harden to date, the Rockets are reportedly "more confident" that the 2018 NBA MVP will remain in Houston for the remainder of the season.

Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer said Harden still "prefers" to leave Houston but has been making public comments that give the Rockets more hope about potentially getting through this season with him on the roster.

