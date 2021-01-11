    James Harden Trade Rumors: Rockets 'More Confident' Star Will Finish Year in HOU

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJanuary 11, 2021

    James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets drives around Kyle Kuzma #0 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the third quarter of a game at Toyota Center on January 10, 2021 in Houston. (Carmen Mandato/Pool Photo via AP)
    Carmen Mandato/Associated Press

    With no team willing to meet the asking price for James Harden to date, the Rockets are reportedly "more confident" that the 2018 NBA MVP will remain in Houston for the remainder of the season.

    Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer said Harden still "prefers" to leave Houston but has been making public comments that give the Rockets more hope about potentially getting through this season with him on the roster.

          

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

