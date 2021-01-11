NBA Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Bradley Beal and James Harden

1 of 3

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Bradley Beal's days with the Washington Wizards could be numbered—if blockbuster-hopeful suitors have their wish granted, that is.

The longer James Harden resides in Space City, the more "teams thirsting for a blockbuster trade are increasingly shifting their gaze toward Beal," per The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor.

Beal, the Association's leading scorer at an absurd 35.0 points per game, seems stranded on a one-star Wizards squad going nowhere fast. Despite his masterful contributions, the club sits 23rd in net efficiency at minus-2.8 points per game—and the figure falls to minus-5.6 when he takes a seat.

Russell Westbrook isn't working. Thomas Bryant is lost for the year to a torn ACL. Davis Bertans has cooled considerably. Washington's youth doesn't look ready for featured roles. And since the Wizards already have at least $117.4 million on next season's books, it's unclear how this situation gets resolved between now and when Beal can hit the open market in 2022.

While O'Connor noted Beal hasn't expressed a desire to be moved "yet," rival clubs are wondering whether that request could be coming sooner than later. Should the Wizards deem their roster broken beyond repair (or Beal reach that conclusion for them), a blockbuster deal could be coming down the pipeline.