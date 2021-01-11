Bischoff Praises Sting; Mike Bennett on Vince McMahon Rumors; Kurt Angle Update

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from WWE and AEW.

Eric Bischoff Praises Sting

Sting made his AEW debut more than a month ago but hasn't done all that much since. He's talked a few times, but his appearances have largely just been slowly sauntering to the ring with a bat in his hand and intimidating people, most notably Team Taz.

Speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff said he thinks Sting is "motivated" to put in good work during the twilight of his career:

"First of all, I'm thrilled to death. I'm very excited for Steve Borden. I think it's an opportunity for Steve to, much like I wanted to do when I went to WWE the first time, when you have an opportunity to end your career on your own terms or at least the opportunity to end it on a positive note, that's a gift. I'm really really happy Steve has that opportunity and received that gift. As far as the best way to use him, that depends on Steve Borden.



"A motivated Steve Borden can be a very dangerous weapon in an AEW arsenal as a character, in a good way. I've watched Steve's appearances and he looks physically and more than that emotionally and mentally ready to me. There's a level of energy I can sense when I see Sting now in AEW, you just know he's bursting at the seams. He's ready to go, that's when he can become dangerous. Physically? Steve knows his body really well, he also understands the limitations he has and to work around those limitations. If [Sting] is ready to get in the ring and have a match, he'll find the right situation in AEW to end his career the way he wants to end his career. I could not be happier for him, and for the fans of Sting."

Sting has taken a mentorship role with Darby Allin and will likely be involved in some aspect of his upcoming TNT Championship match against Brian Cage. That could potentially set up Sting and Allin working as a team together, potentially in a cinematic match against Taz and Co.

Mike Bennett Reveals Vince 'Didn't See Anything in Me'

You'll be forgiven if you don't remember much about Mike Bennett's run in WWE. Signed after a strong run in Impact, Bennett spent the vast majority of his time with the company not being used on television. His initial run after signing was interrupted by him going to a rehabilitation clinic for alcohol addiction, and he was seldom used after leaving rehab before his release in 2020.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Bennett recently discussed his time in WWE on the Walkway to Fight Club podcast, saying Vince McMahon was not his biggest fan.

"It was very mind-boggling to me because I was like, 'I don't understand you.' I had been told straight up by people in the office that said Vince just doesn't see anything in you," Bennett said. "I said, 'Okay, that's fine. That's fair. That's it his company. But if he doesn't see anything in me, and he doesn't think he can make money off of me, then why am I still here? Why not let me go?' It just never logically made sense to me. If you think someone's a talent, and you think they're gonna make you money, and they want to go, you go, 'I don't want you going anywhere else, because I don't want you to make money because I want to make money off you.'

"But Vince, that he straight up told people, he didn't see anything in me. So, if that's the case, then what are you keeping me for? Vengeance and or spite? It never logically made sense to me. I had asked for my release a couple times privately and I was told no. The third time I said, 'I don't care anymore. I'll still show up to work but make it abundantly clear I don't want to be here anymore.' Because of the power of social media, I'm going to use it and until I made it public on Twitter, they sent me home after that, which is fine. I'd never not show up. I always showed up and did my job."



Bennett has since made his return to Ring of Honor, where he previously worked from 2008-2015. He has spent most of his career on the midcard at every promotion he's been signed with, so it's understandable that his run in WWE did not turn him into a must-see star.

Hopefully, Bennett finds more happiness back on the independent circuit.

Kurt Angle Explains Not Being at WWE Legends Episode of Raw

Kurt Angle was advertised to appear at last Monday's Legends Night edition of Monday Night Raw but was conspicuously absent. In a Facebook Q&A, Angle revealed a prior commitment kept him from taking part in the show.

"I had a prior engagement I was committed to. I couldn't get out of it," Angle said.

WWE released Angle from his contract with the company last April amid COVID-19 cuts, but he has made appearances since. Angle said WWE previously offered him a chance to come back as Riddle's manager, an opportunity he turned down.

It doesn't appear there is any bad blood between the two sides, so this is just a situation where timing didn't work out.