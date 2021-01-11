Bears' Offseason Guide Entering 2021 NFL Season

0 of 3

Butch Dill/Associated Press

The Chicago Bears' 2020 campaign came crashing to an end on Sunday. They were ousted from the postseason by the New Orleans Saints in a defensive battle that ended in a 21-9 Saints advantage. Now, Chicago must turn its attention to the looming offseason and the process of rebuilding.

There are several questions that the Bears will need to answer in the coming weeks. The future of quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, head coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace is chief among them. It wouldn't be a shock to see all three return, and it wouldn't surprise if any or all of them are replaced.

Chicago will also need to retool a roster that was only good enough for eight wins, and with a tight cap situation, that could prove difficult.

Here, we'll dive into some of the biggest questions, storylines and priorities for Chicago's 2021 offseason.