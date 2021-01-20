WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from January 20

0 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

The Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic has taken over WWE NXT. This tournament is no longer just a single-gender tag team experience as the women will compete at the same time as the men.

The January 20 edition of NXT included three big matches in the Dusty Classic. First, for the men, Johnny Gargano teamed up with Austin Theory. The two members of The Way would fight their recent rivals Kushida and Leon Ruff.

Lucha House Party also dropped by from Monday Night Raw to compete in the tournament. Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado hoped to win against the former NXT tag team champions Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner.

The first round of the women's Dusty Classic began with underdogs Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter fighting two of the most dangerous women in NXT. Toni Storm and Mercedes Martinez have been after Io Shirai but were glad to make history in the tag team tournament first.

All of this was building up toward the main event where Tommaso Ciampa would step into the NXT Fight Pit against the man who brought it to the black-and-gold brand, Timothy Thatcher. All that could be predicted was pure unadulterated violence.

This show had a packed card that was promised a week back, setting up some of the best wrestlers in the world to go out and compete at the highest level.