Alexa Bliss Shoots a Fireball, Wasting Triple H and More WWE Raw Fallout

Credit: WWE.com

A major announcement ahead of the January 11 edition of WWE Raw changed everything: Drew McIntyre has tested positive for COVID-19.

The WWE champion has been the bedrock of the red brand for the past year, and the show wasn't able to function without him.

The Scot was supposed to answer Goldberg's challenge for the Royal Rumble and fight Randy Orton in the main event. While he remotely announced he would face the legend, it was Triple H who stepped into his shoes to face The Viper.

With the chance of tracing limiting the roster, other stars were left off the show. This led to a whole host of unnecessary double bookings. Keith Lee and Sheamus teamed together and then fought one-on-one. Riddle got squashed by Bobby Lashley and then wanted a match against MVP.

Drew Gulak got a chance purely because there was no else this week for AJ Styles to wrestle. He never had a chance, but he showed why he continues to be better than WWE gives him credit for.

The women's division looked short-staffed, though it was no more underutilized than before. Charlotte Flair fought Lacey Evans in an awkward spectacle that should be rethought before it gets out of hand.

The only saving grace was likely a segment that was the plan all along. Alexa Bliss interrupted the main event to attack Orton with a fireball, a spectacle of computer generation that WWE has avoided until this point. While it made an impact, WWE using CG might be a dangerous rabbit hole to fall down.

Without McIntyre and once more relying on the legacy of talent far beyond their prime, Raw only further proved that three hours of wrestling is far too much for WWE to be able to book convincingly.