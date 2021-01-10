Mitchell Trubisky Says He Has 'Unfinished Business' with Bears After Saints Loss

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

A year that had Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky battling to prove himself after the team declined his fifth-year option ended unceremoniously Sunday when the Bears dropped their playoff game against the New Orleans Saints, 21-9.

But as he readies to enter unrestricted free agency—unless the team uses a franchise tag projected to be worth $23.5 million—Trubisky said he wants to return to the team next season.

"I think I can definitely see myself back here next year," Trubisky told reporters after the loss "Obviously a lot of that is out of my control, but it feels like home and it feels like we have unfinished business."

Trubisky had an inconsistent season in Chicago, during which he was benched for backup Nick Foles in Week 3 before eventually taking the job back in Week 12.

Trubisky has mostly served as the Bears' primary signal-caller since he was drafted with the No. 2 pick out of North Carolina in 2017, starting 41 games heading into this season.

The 26-year-old said he believes he "got better" after he was benched.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Though he returned to the starting role, the 8-8 Bears had just one victory against playoff teams in eight tries. The squad fell in eight of its last 11 outings and needed help from the Arizona Cardinals to make the postseason since their loss paved the way for Chicago to make the postseason.

Against the Saints, Trubisky threw for 199 yards and one touchdown on 19-of-29 passing. He ended the regular season with 2,055 passing yards and 16 touchdowns.

"Right now, I'm just bummed about this season being over and how the game went," he said. "So, a lot of emotions going on right now, but I can see that. We'll see. There are a lot of things that have to happen and a lot of decisions that have to be made and that's out of my control, but I can see that."

Regardless of whether the team elects to bring back Trubisky, it'll be able to turn to Foles, who is the only quarterback currently under contract for 2021.