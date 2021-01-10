Oscar Tshiebwe Announces Transfer to Kentucky from West Virginia

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

Former 5-star recruit Oscar Tshiebwe said he intends to transfer to Kentucky following 41 games with West Virginia.

"I just love Kentucky and I just feel like it's the perfect place for me," Tshiebwe told Travis Branham of 247Sports. "I think I am going to get better. I like the way they play and everything."

The sophomore center averaged 8.5 points and 7.8 rebounds through 10 games this season after a standout freshman year that saw him collect 11.2 points and 9.3 boards.

Tshiebwe was named to the preseason All-Big 12 team heading into the 2020-21 campaign, but his contributions were limited behind junior Derek Culver. Culver has averaged 13.8 points and 10.8 rebounds while playing 28.4 minutes per game, compared to 19.9 minutes per game from Tshiebwe.

According to Branham, Tshiebwe entered the NCAA transfer portal less than a week ago. While exploring his options, he had Zoom meetings with Miami, Illinois and NC State.

"[Kentucky coach John Calipari] told me that this is going to be my home," Tshiebwe said. "He said, I am going to come here and I am going to help them team and they are going to help me become good."

The Wildcats struggled through the start of the season, dropping to 1-6, though they have won their last three games. With three seasons of eligibility remaining, Tshiebwe could prove to be a helpful addition when eligible next season.