What's Next for NFL's Wild Card Round Losers?

Jeffrey T. Barnes/Associated Press

The 2020 season didn't end like the Indianapolis Colts had hoped when they lost 27-24 in Buffalo on Saturday. But in Philip Rivers' first season under center, they won 11 games for the first time since 2014 and earned a playoff berth after a 7-9 backslide last season.

The Colts now need to figure out who will be under center the next time they're in action.

For his part, the 39-year-old Rivers told reporters after the game that he hasn't made a decision on whether to retire:

"It's not that easy. I don't go this route with an answer often, but I think this probably sums it up. Whatever God's will is for me and my family, if it's here in Indy playing another year, then we'll be here. And if it's not, I'll be on the sidelines with a ball cap coaching the heck out of a high school football team down in south Alabama."

On some level, the Colts might prefer if Rivers takes the decision out of their hands. Although he finished the regular season with 4,169 passing yards, 24 touchdowns, 11 interceptions and a passer rating of 97.0, his days as an elite passer are behind him. So long as he's "the guy" for the Colts, the season that just transpired feels much closer to their ceiling than the floor.

But if Rivers isn't their quarterback next year, it begs the question of who would be. After all, this is a team whose Super Bowl window is ostensibly open.

Does general manager Chris Ballard go for broke and make a play for a proven veteran like Detroit's Matthew Stafford or Atlanta's Matt Ryan? Could he take on Carson Wentz's contract in the hopes that Frank Reich can turn him around? Perhaps pair a veteran stopgap like Ryan Fitzpatrick with a rookie like Alabama's Mac Jones?

The quarterback quandary is going to be the dominant storyline in Indianapolis over the next several weeks. And it could wind up defining the team for the next several years.