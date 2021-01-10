Report: Rams 'Hopeful' Aaron Donald Can Return from Injury for Divisional Round

Stephen Brashear/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Rams are optimistic star defensive lineman Aaron Donald will be available when the team returns to the field in the NFC Divisional Round.

According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Rams head coach Sean McVay is "hopeful" about Donald's availability after he suffered a rib injury in Saturday's 30-20 win over the Seattle Seahawks:

Donald came up holding his ribcage after attempting to sack Russell Wilson in the third quarter and subsequently walked back to the locker room.

The five-time All-Pro returned to the sideline but didn't re-enter the game.

The Rams were able to get steady pressure on Wilson despite Donald's absence. That might be a bigger indictment of an offensive line that allowed 48 sacks during the regular season, tied for fifth-most in the NFL.

Donald posted 45 tackles, 13.5 sacks and four forced fumbles this season, building a strong Defensive Player of the Year candidacy. The 29-year-old is one of the best players at any position across the league. He makes life easier for every member of Los Angeles' front seven because he inevitably commands the attention of multiple blockers.

Depending on how Wild Card Weekend shakes out, the Rams could be looking at the Green Bay Packers in the next round. If that's the case, then cutting down on Aaron Rodgers' time in the pocket will be imperative.

Achieving that task is much easier if Donald is healthy enough to play.