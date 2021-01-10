Video: Jared Goff Talks Jamal Adams' Cigar Celebration After Rams Beat Seahawks

Scott Eklund/Associated Press

He who laughs last, laughs best. And Jared Goff had the final word in the NFC West this season.

Following the Los Angeles Rams' 30-20 Wild Card Round win over the Seattle Seahawks, Goff referenced Jamal Adams' celebration after Seattle clinched a division title.

"Two weeks ago you saw them smoking cigars and getting all excited about beating us and winning the division and we're able to come up here and beat them in their own place," Goff told reporters. "It feels good."

The Seahawks beat the Rams in Week 16. To conclude his press conference, Adams brought out a cigar to commemorate the occasion.

You can forgive the three-time Pro Bowler because the postseason was a pipe dream through his first three seasons with the New York Jets. He explained later how all of the Jets' losing weighed on him mentally.

But the Rams clearly remembered what Adams did.