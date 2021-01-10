    Video: Jared Goff Talks Jamal Adams' Cigar Celebration After Rams Beat Seahawks

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 10, 2021

    Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff motions from the sidelines against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Scott Eklund)
    Scott Eklund/Associated Press

    He who laughs last, laughs best. And Jared Goff had the final word in the NFC West this season.

    Following the Los Angeles Rams' 30-20 Wild Card Round win over the Seattle Seahawks, Goff referenced Jamal Adams' celebration after Seattle clinched a division title.

    "Two weeks ago you saw them smoking cigars and getting all excited about beating us and winning the division and we're able to come up here and beat them in their own place," Goff told reporters. "It feels good."

    The Seahawks beat the Rams in Week 16. To conclude his press conference, Adams brought out a cigar to commemorate the occasion.

    You can forgive the three-time Pro Bowler because the postseason was a pipe dream through his first three seasons with the New York Jets. He explained later how all of the Jets' losing weighed on him mentally.

    But the Rams clearly remembered what Adams did. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Sean McVay's Handling of Rams' QB Situation Raises Some Questions

      Sean McVay's Handling of Rams' QB Situation Raises Some Questions
      Los Angeles Rams logo
      Los Angeles Rams

      Sean McVay's Handling of Rams' QB Situation Raises Some Questions

      Cameron DaSilva
      via Rams Wire

      Donald May Be Back Next Week

      Rams hopeful that their star DT will be ready to play next weekend after X-rays on ribs came back negative

      Donald May Be Back Next Week
      Los Angeles Rams logo
      Los Angeles Rams

      Donald May Be Back Next Week

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Potential Deshaun-Tua Trade 🤯

      Watson would consider waiving no-trade clause for a trade to the Dolphins in return for Tua and other pieces (ESPN)

      Potential Deshaun-Tua Trade 🤯
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Potential Deshaun-Tua Trade 🤯

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Insiders: Deshaun May Hold Out

      ‘Some around the league’ believe QB could ‘withhold his services’ in 2021 because he’s furious with GM hire (Schefter)

      Insiders: Deshaun May Hold Out
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Insiders: Deshaun May Hold Out

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report