NFL Trade Rumors: 'Whispers' Eagles HC Doug Pederson Could Be Dealt to Jets

There are reportedly "whispers" Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson could be traded this offseason to the New York Jets, according to NFL reporter John McMullen.

That follows a report from ESPN's Chris Mortensen and Tim McManus that Pederson's job security is "not firm, and he could be out if owner Jeffrey Lurie is not confident about Pederson's vision for the team after they meet again soon."

