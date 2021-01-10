Report: Mavs' Facility Shut Down amid COVID-19; Maxi Kleber in Safety Protocols

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber will reportedly be out 10-14 days as a result of the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols, according to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

He is also reportedly entering isolation and could miss at least five to eight games before he is cleared to return.

The Mavericks will shut down their practice facility Sunday after two positive COVID-19 tests in three days, per Tim MacMahon of ESPN.

Jalen Brunson, Dorian Finney-Smith and Josh Richardson were all already out for Dallas due to the league's safety protocols and are quarantining in Denver.

Kleber is averaging 7.4 points and 5.3 rebounds per game in nine appearances for the Mavericks this season.

