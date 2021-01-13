Ranking 7 Women Most Likely to Be Female WWE Star of the Year

0 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

The year 2020 was a big one for several of WWE's female Superstars, most notably Bayley, Sasha Banks, Asuka and Io Shirai. Each of them dominated their respective divisions on Raw, SmackDown and NXT and had historic championship reigns that will be remembered for years to come.

As the company kicks off 2021, it should look to continue building and elevating its women's division to the next level. Although there are a ton of talented performers across all of its biggest brands, there wasn't as much emphasis on women's wrestling in 2020 as there was the year prior.

Even if Evolution and the Mae Young Classic don't return and the women aren't featured in the main event of WrestleMania again in 2021, expect those on the roster to make the most of every opportunity they're given and be among the best parts of whatever show they're on.

The division took a significant hit when both Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair took time off around the same time in 2020, but it did allow others to rise in their absence and experience the biggest success of their careers to date.

Considering everything she accomplished, Bayley was far and away the biggest women's wrestling Superstar for WWE in 2020. Based on the current trajectory of the following rising stars, look for them to seize the spotlight in 2021 and have the strongest chance of being the company's female face of the next 12 months.